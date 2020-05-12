PDP Backs Governor Wike On Demolition Of Hotels In Rivers Despite Public Criticism

Human rights organisations have described the action of the governor as impunity and a reminder of the military era.

by Saharareporters, New York May 12, 2020

Despite criticisms that have greeted the action of Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, over the demolition of two hotels in Port Harcourt, the state capital, 

Peoples Democratic Party has thrown its weight behind him, saying he acted in the interest of his people.

Wike had on Sunday personally monitored the demolition of Prudent Hotel, Eleme, and Etemeteh Hotel in Onne Local Government Area of the state for allegedly flouting the state' Executive Order put in place to curb the spread of Coronavirus. 

Human rights organisations have described the action of the governor as impunity and a reminder of the military era.  Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, on Sunday supervised the demolition of a hotel and other business facilities in Eleme Local Government Area of the state after they violated the lockdown order put in place to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, who spoke with our correspondent, insisted that the governor's action was aimed at protecting his people.

He had explained that the hotel was demolished because one of the Coronavirus cases in the state originated from there.

Ologbodiyan maintained that the party was not silent about the incident, adding that the internal mechanism of the party was handling the matter and there was no need to blow it out of proportion. 

He berated those criticising Wike for not speaking up when Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai, demolished a mosque and blocked access road in the state. 

Ologbodiyan said, "Because it is Wike and PDP they must destroy him. 

"This is double standard and is totally unacceptable to us. Those who are aggrieved can resolve with the governor but if they strongly want to go to court." 

A human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, described Wike, who is also a lawyer, as an embarrassment to the body of benchers.

He called on the Nigerian Bar Association to sanction the governor for acting like an emperor. 

Falana said any offender regardless of the crime committed should be charged before a court and tried in line with the law.

A civil society organisation, the Socio-Economic Right and Accountability Project has also threatened to institute legal action against the government.

Reacting via Twitter, SERAP accused the Rivers governor of using COVID-19 to perpetrate human rights violation, noting that his “executive rascality” must stop.

“We condemn the reported demolition of Prodest Hotel by Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike. Using COVID-19 to perpetrate human rights violation is executive rascality and Mr Wike must stop this now," the organisation said. 

Meanwhile a journalist in Akwa Ibom  State, Kufre Carter, was arrested and detained for seven days at the Department of State Services facility in Uyo, the state capital, for allegedly making defamatory remarks against a commissioner in the state.

Also, the Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, recently barred two journalists from entering the Government House or any government facility in the state.

Nigerians are however, worried over the increasing rate in the injustices and human rights violations involved in by PDP governors in different states of the federation.

Saharareporters, New York

