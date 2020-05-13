Another COVID-19 Patient Gives Birth In Lagos

The Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, has said it has successfully delivered another COVID-19 patient, a 37-year-old woman, of a baby boy.

LUTH had on April 27 successfully delivered a 40-year-old COVID-19 patient of a baby girl.

Wasiu Adeyemo, Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee of LUTH, who disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday, said the baby was delivered via a caesarean section on Saturday, May 9.

“A team of LUTH doctors, anaesthetists and nurses delivered another woman diagnosed with COVID-19 of a baby boy (birth weight: 2.6kg).

“The 37-year-old mother was delivered of the baby via caesarean section on Saturday, 9th May, 2020.

“Our gratitude goes to these gallant men and women and all warriors making d nation proud in d face of this scourge.

“We celebrate our committed frontline staff for this achievement.”