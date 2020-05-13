BREAKING: Nigeria Records 184 New COVID-19 Cases

Nigeria has recorded 184 new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 4971.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this in a tweet on Wednesday.

It said, “184 new cases of ‪#COVID19; 51 in Lagos, 23 in Jigawa, 16 in Bauchi, 16 in Katsina, 14 in Kano, 10 in FCT, 10 in Rivers, nine in Kwara, five in Delta, five in Kaduna, four in Sokoto, four in Oyo, three in Kebbi, three in Nasarawa, three in Osun, two in Ondo, one in Ebonyi, one in Edo, one in Enugu, one in Anambra, one in Plateau and one in Niger.

“4971 cases of ‪#COVID19 in Nigeria, discharged: 1070, deaths: 164.”