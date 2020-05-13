COVID-19: FIFA Postpones U-17 World Cup, Others To 2021

The world football governing body, FIFA, has announced the postponement of the FIFA U-17 World Cup due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The body also postponed the FIFA U-20 Women’s and the Futsal World Cup to 2021.

A statement on FIFA website on Tuesday said the decision, which was subjected to further monitoring, was taken by the Bureau of the FIFA Council.

According to the statement, this followed a thorough assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent recommendations made by the FIFA-Confederations COVID-19 Working Group.

“FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica/Panama 2020 to hold from Jan. 20 to Feb. 6, 2021 (tournament to keep original eligibility criteria: players born on or after Jan. 1, 2000, and on or before Dec. 31, 2004).

“FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020 to hold from Feb. 17 to March 7, 2021 (tournament to keep original eligibility criteria: players born on or after Jan. 1, 2003, and on or before Dec. 31, 2005).

“FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2020 Sept. 12 to Oct. 3, 2021,” the statement read in part.

It, however, noted that the 70th FIFA Congress, which was originally due to take place in Addis Ababa, would now hold as an online event on Sept. 18, 2020.”