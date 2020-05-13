COVID-19: Nigerian Governors Meet To Discuss Economy Today

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) will meet today to review the situation of COVID-19 pandemic in various states.

The forum will deliberate and find paths for a quick way out of the effects of the pandemic.

The forum made this known in a statement by Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, NGF Head, Media and Public Affairs, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Bello-Barkindo said issues to be discussed at the 8th teleconference meeting, according to the invitation sent from the NGF Director-General, Asishana Bayo Okauru, include an update from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

He also listed a new initiative codenamed CACOVID-Volunteer Health Workers Support Scheme to States, including consideration for a CACOVID– Healthcare Training Proposal, among others.

Bello-Barkindo said, “The state governors will also take a peek into the CACOVID distribution of palliatives and also receive feedback from the states. It is expected to get an update on the lockdown and see whether or not the palliatives have made any impact on the citizenry.

“The governors will also discuss the NCDC Bill 2020, among other matters, apart from taking a critical look at the nation’s economic sustainability plan, and post COVID-19.”

He said that the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, is expected to join the meeting scheduled to start by 2.00 p.m to discuss the intervention and coordination efforts of the NNPC since the outbreak of the pandemic.