Five COVID-19 Patients Die In Russia Hospital Fire

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which examines serious crimes, said it had launched a probe into the incident.

by Saharareporters, New York May 13, 2020

A fire at a hospital in Russia’s second city, Saint Petersburg, on Tuesday killed five Coronavirus patients who had been attached to ventilators, officials and news agencies said.

A source in Russia’s emergencies ministry told AFP that five patients had died and 150 been evacuated after the fire broke out in the early morning on the sixth floor of the city’s Saint George hospital.

News agency TASS reported that the hospital had been repurposed to treat Coronavirus patients and the dead patients had been connected to ventilators when the blaze began.

News agency RIA Novosti quoted an emergency services spokesman as saying the fire appeared to have been caused by an electrical malfunction, while Interfax cited a source saying it was an “overload” with ventilators being “pushed to their limit”.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which examines serious crimes, said it had launched a probe into the incident.

A fire at a Moscow hospital treating coronavirus patient last week killed one and forced hundreds of others to evacuate.

Investigators are also probing two recent fires at residential homes in Moscow, both of which left fatalities.

Russia has confirmed more than 220,000 virus cases and ranks fourth in a global tally of total infections after the United States, Spain and Britain.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: 32-year-old Man Recently Evacuated From Dubai Dies Of COVID-19 In Lagos
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Medical Director Of Kastina General Hospital Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Dies From Coronavirus In Brazil
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Jos University Teaching Hospital Terminates Residency Training Of 25 Doctors
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Drugs WHO Meets African Traditional Medicine Experts For COVID-19 Cure
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption New York Judge Orders 10 United States Banks To Release Documents Relating To Money Laundering Allegations Against Ex-President Jonathan, Wife
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Prof. Ibrahim Gambari And June 12: The “Un-disgraced” Collaborator By Omoyele Sowore
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion Buhari's New Chief Of Staff Is Gambari Is More Subtle And Even More Dangerous Than Late Abba Kyari By Ambassador Dapo Fafowora
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Nominates 42 Ambassadors
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 32-year-old Man Recently Evacuated From Dubai Dies Of COVID-19 In Lagos
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Police Police Reform Advocate Reacts To Withdrawal Of E-Money’s Police Escort
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Abacha's Loot: Let Us Worship The North And Forget Other Regions By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Chinese Don’t Want Africans In China­ —Abike Dabiri-Erewa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Medical Director Of Kastina General Hospital Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Lawmakers Move To Cancel Chinese Loans Over Alleged Fraudulent Terms
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion On Gambari’s Appointment As Chief Of Staff By ‘Tope Oriola
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Replaces Late Ebonyi Ex-Lawmaker On Federal Character Commission Board
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad