Gombe State Government has discharged 39 more COVID-19 patients from its isolation centres.

Idris Mohammed, state Chairman of Task Force on COVID-19, who made the disclosure, said they were discharged after their results returned negative twice.

This brings the total number of recovered persons in the state to 59.

According to him, out of the 118 confirmed cases from 1,168 samples tested at the NCDC laboratory in Abuja, the state has 58 active cases and recorded only one death from Coronavirus.