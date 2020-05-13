Kidnappers Demand N20m To Release Army Captain, Two Others In Ondo

The three soldiers were seized along the Auga/Akunnu Akoko area of the state.

by Saharareporters, New York May 13, 2020

Kidnappers of an army captain and two other soldiers in Ondo State have demanded N20m as ransom money to release them.

The three soldiers were seized along the Auga/Akunnu Akoko area of the state. 

It was gathered that the officers were traveling for a military operation when the gunmen waylaid them on the road. 

A soldier at the 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena Barracks, Akure, confirmed the abduction of the officers.

He said, "I learnt they were abducted around the border of Akoko in Isua and they were taken into the bush. 

"In fact, the kidnappers have established contacts with the wife of one of them. 

"They are asking them to bring the sum of N20m as their ransom before they could be released.

"Although, our men are in the bush working with the police to ensure the officers are rescue."

Ondo State Police spokesperson, Tee-Leo Ikoro, also confirmed the abduction, adding that a manhunt for the kidnappers had begun.

Saharareporters, New York

