Nigerians Evacuated From Dubai Tackle Lagos Government Over Death Of Returnee

Nigerians evacuated from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, have accused the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, of lying about the cause of the death of one of them.

According to the evacuees housed in Lekki, who spoke with PUNCH, the returnee from Dubai was ill and died from not being given treatment.

The people said the man did not die of COVID-19. An image of Nigerians arriving in Lagos from Dubai on May 6, 2020.

“The Lagos Health Commissioner came to visit us and we challenged him for saying that one of us died yesterday. What happened was that one of us had surgery in Dubai and he returned in a wheelchair.

“Instead of taking him to a hospital because he was in critical condition, they decided to keep him in the isolation centre with us for two days and his condition got worse. He was then taken to a hospital where he eventually died. But the commissioner told the public that it was COVID-19 that killed him.

"When we challenged the commissioner, he said he was misquoted by the media. We brought out our phones and told him to say it while we record, but he refused."

The returnees also said the food they were given are ill-fitting for human consumption.

They said they will not allow the state government carry out any COVID-19 test on them until the commissioner recants his claim on Tuesday and addresses their feeding.

They said the commissioner ran away in his black Sports Utility Vehicle while they were attempting to record him.

“As we were voicing our concerns, he ran away. We asked him a simple question, why we can’t record him if he was sincere? We are being treated like we are in Nazi Germany. At this point, we don’t even trust them to test us and give us an accurate result,” one of them said.

About 256 evacuated Nigerians reached Lagos from the United Arab Emirates on May 6, 2020.

Some are lodged in an isolation centre in Lekki, while others were taken to Ajao Estate.