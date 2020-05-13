NSCDC Intercepts Trucks Carrying Passengers To Lagos

The state commandant of the corps in Oyo State said the vehicles contained 69 males and one female, adding that the passengers were coming from Katsina and Bauchi

by Saharareporters, New York May 13, 2020

Personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps said on Wednesday that they intercepted three trucks conveying 70 inter-state travellers in Oyo State. 

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, one of the trucks was destined for Lagos.

The state commandant of the corps in Oyo State said the vehicles contained 69 males and one female, adding that the passengers were coming from Katsina and Bauchi.

Asides from the truck, which was headed for Alaba in Lagos, the two other trucks were said to be going to Bodija in Oyo State. 

The commandant noted that men and officers of the corps were deployed to the borders of the state to checkmate the influx of people and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The trucks and occupants were escorted out of the state through the border with Kwara, according to the commandant.

