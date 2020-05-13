Police Reform Advocate Reacts To Withdrawal Of E-Money’s Police Escort

Senior police officers, especially those in command positions, assign these officers to 'big men' (including those with questionable characters

by Saharareporters, New York May 13, 2020

A former National Coordinator of Network on Police Reforms in Nigeria, Okechukwu Nwanguma, has reacted to the withdrawal of police escort attached to the Chairman, Five Star Group, Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-Money.

Okonkwo, who is the brother to musician, Kingsley Okonkwo, aka K-Cee, was said to have drawn the ire of the police for using policemen like domestic servants.

Nwanguma, who faulted the use of policemen for domestic purposes, spoke in an interview with SaharaReporters, on Tuesday.

The PUNCH had reported that E-Money had become the subject of a police investigation for his flamboyant lifestyle and alleged misuse of police orderlies attached to him.

He reportedly left police custody after six hours of interrogation on Tuesday, SaharaReporters gathered.

Nwanguma said, “Senior police officers, especially those in command positions, assign these officers to 'big men' (including those with questionable characters or whose means of livelihood are undefined) for their personal aggrandizement. The money paid goes into their private pockets.

“There are categories of people authorised to be assigned police escorts. They are designated VIPs. They are mainly people occupying public positions. They include people elected into executive positions or heads of tiers of government. Private individuals are not officially entitled to police escorts except in specific situations which may not be permanent. Unless we get the government we desire, we will not get the police we deserve.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Lagos Police Station Forces Violators Of Curfew To Buy Packs Of Detergent, Sanitizers, Others As ‘Fine’
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Police Do Not Attack Our Officers Enforcing Lockdown, IGP Tells Citizens, Condemn Assault On Oyo Policeman
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Police Major Shake Up In Police Force, 19 AIGs and 49 CPs Redeployed
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Breaking News Police Teargas Delegates At the Commencement Of APC Guber Primary In Bayelsa
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME Kano State Police Arrest Drug Traffickers, Parade Them For Media
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Human Rights Delta Police Murder Security Guard Over A Missing Laptop, Demand N100,000 Bribe
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption New York Judge Orders 10 United States Banks To Release Documents Relating To Money Laundering Allegations Against Ex-President Jonathan, Wife
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Prof. Ibrahim Gambari And June 12: The “Un-disgraced” Collaborator By Omoyele Sowore
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Nominates 42 Ambassadors
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 32-year-old Man Recently Evacuated From Dubai Dies Of COVID-19 In Lagos
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion Abacha's Loot: Let Us Worship The North And Forget Other Regions By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Medical Director Of Kastina General Hospital Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Chinese Don’t Want Africans In China­ —Abike Dabiri-Erewa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Dies From Coronavirus In Brazil
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Replaces Late Ebonyi Ex-Lawmaker On Federal Character Commission Board
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Affirms Diri As Bayelsa Governor, Dismisses Alaibe’s Appeal
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Backs Governor Wike On Demolition Of Hotels In Rivers Despite Public Criticism
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Jos University Teaching Hospital Terminates Residency Training Of 25 Doctors
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad