Police Reform Advocate Reacts To Withdrawal Of E-Money’s Police Escort

A former National Coordinator of Network on Police Reforms in Nigeria, Okechukwu Nwanguma, has reacted to the withdrawal of police escort attached to the Chairman, Five Star Group, Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-Money.

Okonkwo, who is the brother to musician, Kingsley Okonkwo, aka K-Cee, was said to have drawn the ire of the police for using policemen like domestic servants.

Nwanguma, who faulted the use of policemen for domestic purposes, spoke in an interview with SaharaReporters, on Tuesday.

The PUNCH had reported that E-Money had become the subject of a police investigation for his flamboyant lifestyle and alleged misuse of police orderlies attached to him.

He reportedly left police custody after six hours of interrogation on Tuesday, SaharaReporters gathered.

Nwanguma said, “Senior police officers, especially those in command positions, assign these officers to 'big men' (including those with questionable characters or whose means of livelihood are undefined) for their personal aggrandizement. The money paid goes into their private pockets.

“There are categories of people authorised to be assigned police escorts. They are designated VIPs. They are mainly people occupying public positions. They include people elected into executive positions or heads of tiers of government. Private individuals are not officially entitled to police escorts except in specific situations which may not be permanent. Unless we get the government we desire, we will not get the police we deserve.”