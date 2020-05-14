BREAKING: Abducted Army Officer, Two Others Released In Ondo

The soldier was released alongside two others on Wednesday night at a border town between Ondo and Edo states.

by Saharareporters, New York May 14, 2020

An army officer abducted by gunmen in Ondo State has been freed, SaharaReporters has learnt. 

The soldier was released alongside two others on Wednesday night at a border town between Ondo and Edo states. 

Captain Ayorinde Omojokun, spokesperson for the 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena Barracks of the Nigerian Army, Akure, confirmed the release of the soldier to SaharaReporters on Thursday morning.

He said the army officer was now on his way to Ibadan, Oyo State, where he is billed to report for a special assignment.

