BREAKING: Adamawa Asks Mosques, Churches, Cattle Markets To Reopen

Press secretary to Governor Umaru Fintiri, Humwashi Wonosikou, made this known in a statement to journalists on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 14, 2020

The Adamawa State Government has lifted the ban placed on religious congregations across the state with immediate effect to allow religious bodies have their normal worship and services.

Press secretary to Governor Umaru Fintiri, Humwashi Wonosikou, made this known in a statement to journalists on Thursday.

Wonosikou however, urged all religious leaders to put in place preventive and precautionary measures in their various worship centres in order to contain the outbreak and spread of Coronavirus in the state.  Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri

He said, “Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has eased the restriction on worship places and social gatherings earlier imposed on the state following the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Churches, Mosques and the international cattle markets under lockdown can now reopen.” 

He also announced the discharge of five COVID-19 patients from the state isolation centres after testing negative for the virus. 

 

