BREAKING: Buhari, Osinbajo, Service Chiefs In Closed-door Meeting Over Insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently having a closed-door meeting with the country's service chiefs at the State House, Aso Rock.

Also in the meeting is Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

SaharaReporters gathered that the meeting may not be unconnected with the high level of insecurity in Nigeria especially in the North-East and the recent killings in some parts of Katsina and Kaduna states.

The service chiefs, who met the President and his vice include the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonishakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Sidique Abubakar, and the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu.

