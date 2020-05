A Federal High Court in Asaba, Delta State, on Thursday slammed the sum of N10m against Nigeria’s lawless secret police, Department of State Services, for illegally detaining Anthony Okolie for 10 weeks for lawfully purchasing a SIM card previously used by President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Hanan.

Left-Right: Director-General of DSS, Yusuf Bichi; Hanan Buhari and Anthony Okolie

