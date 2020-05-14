BREAKING: Nigeria Records 193 New Cases Of Coronavirus

"58-Lagos, 46-Kano, 35-Jigawa,12-Yobe, 9-FCT, 7-Ogun, 5-Plateau, 5-Gombe, 4-Imo, 3-Edo, 3-Kwara, 3-Borno,1-Bauchi,1-Nasarawa, 1-Ondo."

by SaharaReporters, New York May 14, 2020

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Thursday night announced 193 new cases of Coronavirus in the country.

In a post on Twitter, the agency said, "193 new cases of #COVID19; 58-Lagos, 46-Kano, 35-Jigawa,12-Yobe, 9-FCT, 7-Ogun, 5-Plateau, 5-Gombe, 4-Imo, 3-Edo, 3-Kwara, 3-Borno,1-Bauchi,1-Nasarawa, 1-Ondo. 

"5162 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

Discharged: 1180, deaths: 167."

SaharaReporters, New York

