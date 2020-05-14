BREAKING: Nigeria Records 193 New Cases Of Coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Thursday night announced 193 new cases of Coronavirus in the country.
In a post on Twitter, the agency said, "193 new cases of #COVID19; 58-Lagos, 46-Kano, 35-Jigawa,12-Yobe, 9-FCT, 7-Ogun, 5-Plateau, 5-Gombe, 4-Imo, 3-Edo, 3-Kwara, 3-Borno,1-Bauchi,1-Nasarawa, 1-Ondo.
"5162 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.
Discharged: 1180, deaths: 167."
193 new cases of #COVID19;— NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 14, 2020
58-Lagos
46-Kano
35-Jigawa
12-Yobe
9-FCT
7-Ogun
5-Plateau
5-Gombe
4-Imo
3-Edo
3-Kwara
3-Borno
1-Bauchi
1-Nasarawa
1-Ondo
5162 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 1180
Deaths: 167 pic.twitter.com/HCuipTKg6Y