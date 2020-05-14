Dead Fishes On Niger Delta Coastline Traced To Toxic Wastes –NOSDRA

The agency noted that the discharge of toxic materials into the Atlantic may have come from land as the wastes from domestic and industrial sources often emptied into the water body.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 14, 2020

The National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency on Thursday said findings on the dead fishes along the Atlantic Ocean’s coastline indicated high levels of toxicity caused by wastes discharge.

The agency noted that the discharge of toxic materials into the Atlantic may have come from land as the wastes from domestic and industrial sources often emptied into the water body.

NOSDRA had on April 22 said it was coordinating a multi-agency investigation aimed at unravelling the cause of the reported massive deaths of fishes within the nation’s territorial waters. 

Director-General of NOSDRA, Idris Musa, in a statement said that the high toxicity of the dead fishes and water samples was caused by pollution from heavy metals from industrial and domestic wastes.

He said that relevant government agencies, which have mandates on the marine environment collaborated with NOSDRA on the study.

He said, “The results of the laboratory tests were perused, and we make explanation on the parameters of concerns that were analysed for the purpose of clarity and understanding.

“As earlier mentioned, the findings did not show hydrocarbons (oil) as the possible cause of the death of the fishes.  See Also Agriculture Niger Delta Group Calls For Urgent Intervention As Dead Fishes Wash Ashore In Rivers And Akwa Ibom 0 Comments 3 Weeks Ago

“In the course of the analyses, Total Petroleum Hydrocarbons, Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbon, Benzene, Toluene Ethylene and Xylene were within regulatory standard limits in water, sediments and fish tissue analyses.

“However, there were some heavy metals such as cadmium, chromium copper, zinc and iron that exceeded regulatory standard limits in the coastlines of the three states – Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers.”

The NOSDRA DG noted that the plausible causes could partially be attributable to other human related pollution activities which are probably land based.

He recommended that the country should pay more attention to the activities of those illegally carrying out fishing in our territorial waters to guard against possible dumping of wastes as well as unwanted aquatic species.  

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Niger Delta Ogoni Clean-up: MEND Commends Buhari, Brands Jonathan A Spectacular Failure
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Niger Delta ‘Ex-militants Not Responsible For Bombing Of Oil And Gas Facilities In Delta’, Ex-MEND Leaders
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Niger Delta Niger Delta Militant Group Warns Tompolo Over Letter To Buhari
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME Navy Recovers Pirate Vessel, Destroys Illegal Refinery
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Niger Delta ‘Garba Shehu Get Your Records Straight’, Niger Delta Avengers Say
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Niger Delta Reverse Illegal NDDC Board Reconstitution Or Face Legal Action, Olu-Adegboruwa Warns Buhari
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption New York Judge Orders 10 United States Banks To Release Documents Relating To Money Laundering Allegations Against Ex-President Jonathan, Wife
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Opinion Prof. Ibrahim Gambari And June 12: The “Un-disgraced” Collaborator By Omoyele Sowore
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Enter The President’s New Chief Of Staff By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: How Newly Appointed Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Gambari, Supported Killing of Saro-Wiwa, Others By Abacha Regime, Annulment Of June 12, 1993 Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Buhari's New Chief Of Staff Is Gambari Is More Subtle And Even More Dangerous Than Late Abba Kyari By Ambassador Dapo Fafowora
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion On Gambari’s Appointment As Chief Of Staff By ‘Tope Oriola
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights UPDATE: Court Slams N10m Against DSS For Illegally Detaining Man Who Purchased SIM Card Previously Used By President Buhari’s Daughter
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Ilorin Emir Thanks Buhari For Appointing Gambari As Chief Of Staff
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Who Is Ibrahim “Agboola” Gambari? By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International Burundi Expels WHO Officials From Country
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Letter How Gambari Prematurely Retired Me And Other Yoruba Diplomats By Dapo Fafowora
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Ibrahim Gambari: The Trails Of Treachery By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad