EXCLUSIVE: Emir Of Daura Discharged From Hospital, To Stay In Private Residence In Katsina Town

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar, who was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre Katsina, Katsina State last week, has been discharged.

SaharaReporters gathered that he was discharged on Thursday afternoon and taken to his private residence at Barhim Housing Estate, Katsina.

A palace source had earlier told SaharaReporters that the emir was on May 5 moved out of the palace in Daura to Katsina town where he was admitted and taken to the Intensive Care Center of the hospital after showing symptoms of COVID-19. Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar

Governor Aminu Masari had two days before the incident sealed his palace to control the spread of Coronavirus in the town.

Some residents of the area also alleged that the emir’s sudden sickness and critical condition may have been caused by the shutting down of his palace while others suspected symptoms of COVID-19.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who is also a prominent citizen of Daura Emirate, was among those, who prayed for the speedy recovery of the emir. See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Emir Of Daura Rushed To Intensive Care Unit Of Federal Medical Centre In Katsina Over COVID-19