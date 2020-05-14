Police Confirm Arrest Of Wanted Councillor For Cattle Rustling

Makana Enan Ngari, a councillor in Adamawa State declared wanted for cattle rustling, has been arrested.

Spokesperson for the police in Adamawa, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the arrest to SaharaReporters on Thursday.

He said, "The Adamawa State Police Command wishes to inform members of the general public that the councillor representing Vulpi Ward, Numan Local Government Area, who was earlier declared wanted by the Adamawa State Government following allegations of taking part in criminal activities, is now in police custody.

"The councillor submitted himself to police in Numan and had since been moved to State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.

"The Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adeyanju, while urging members of the public to remain calm and enjoy the already existing peace in Numan, assures that the suspect will be diligently prosecuted on completion of investigation if found to be involved and that the police will not relent until justice is done to everyone."

