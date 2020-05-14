Police Confirm Arrest Of Wanted Councillor For Cattle Rustling

Spokesperson for the police in Adamawa, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the arrest to SaharaReporters on Thursday.

by Saharareporters, New York May 14, 2020

Makana Enan Ngari, a councillor in Adamawa State declared wanted for cattle rustling, has been arrested.

Spokesperson for the police in Adamawa, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the arrest to SaharaReporters on Thursday.

He said, "The Adamawa State Police Command wishes to inform members of the general public that the councillor representing Vulpi Ward, Numan Local Government Area, who was earlier declared wanted by the Adamawa State Government following allegations of taking part in criminal activities, is now in police custody. 

"The councillor submitted himself to police in Numan and had since been moved to State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.

"The Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adeyanju, while urging members of the public to remain calm and enjoy the already existing peace in Numan, assures that the suspect will be diligently prosecuted on completion of investigation if found to be involved and that the police will not relent until justice is done to everyone."
  See Also Politics Adamawa Councillor, Makana Enan Ngari, Declared Wanted For Allegedly Rustling Cows 0 Comments 20 Hours Ago

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Withdrawal Of E-Money’s Escort: Nigerians Accuse IGP Of Selective Probe, Seek Investigation Into Abuse Of Police Orderlies By Wealthy Nigerians
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrest IPOB Members, Recover 13 Stolen AK-47 Rifles
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Police Policemen Stealing Petrol Crush Newly Married Man To Death In Imo
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Police Police Reform Advocate Reacts To Withdrawal Of E-Money’s Police Escort
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights UPDATE: Court Slams N10m Against DSS For Illegally Detaining Man Who Purchased SIM Card Previously Used By President Buhari’s Daughter
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police EXPOSED: How Businessman Was Arrested, Tortured, Framed-up After Catching Senior Police Officer In Bed With His Wife
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption New York Judge Orders 10 United States Banks To Release Documents Relating To Money Laundering Allegations Against Ex-President Jonathan, Wife
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Prof. Ibrahim Gambari And June 12: The “Un-disgraced” Collaborator By Omoyele Sowore
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Enter The President’s New Chief Of Staff By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Buhari's New Chief Of Staff Is Gambari Is More Subtle And Even More Dangerous Than Late Abba Kyari By Ambassador Dapo Fafowora
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: How Newly Appointed Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Gambari, Supported Killing of Saro-Wiwa, Others By Abacha Regime, Annulment Of June 12, 1993 Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Letter How Gambari Prematurely Retired Me And Other Yoruba Diplomats By Dapo Fafowora
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Borno Government Suspends Lockdown Indefinitely
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Survivor Recounts Experience At Isolation Centre
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Abducted Army Officer, Two Others Released In Ondo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Balarabe Musa Knocks Northern Governors Over Almajiri Policy, Urges Them To Emulate Awolowo
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Police Withdrawal Of E-Money’s Escort: Nigerians Accuse IGP Of Selective Probe, Seek Investigation Into Abuse Of Police Orderlies By Wealthy Nigerians
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Prof. Gambari Stuck In The Webs Of History By Seyi Oyetunbi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad