Suspected Herdsmen Attack Motorcyclist, Steal Bike In Ondo

Daniel James, a commercial motorcycle rider otherwise known as "Okada", has been attacked by armed hoodlums suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in Ondo State.

James was attacked along Imafon Road, in Akure North Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday in the course of carrying out his job.

The 24-year-old motorcycle rider was rushed to the Police Clinic in Akure, the state capital, after the attack and is currently receiving treatment.

Speaking with SaharaReporters on Thursday, James said he was injured with a long stick and cutlass by his attackers, who left him for the dead.

He disclosed that the hoodlums dispossessed him of his motorcycle during the attack.

James said, "I took a passenger around the NEPA Junction to the Appeal Court and immediately I drop the passenger, on my way back, I saw two men who flagged me down to take them to Imafon.

"I agreed and charged them the sum of N150 but they pleaded that I should collect N140 from them for the journey and I agreed.

"By the time we got to their destination and I demanded my money, they immediately attacked me with a heavy stick on my head and cutlass.”

James, who had a deep cut on his head, further noted that he was dragged into the bush by his attackers, who inflicted more wounds on him.

He added, "By the time I became conscious and crawled back to the main road, I shouted for help and some motorcyclist came to my rescue.

"They took me to the police station in Ala quarters but the officers on duty said I should be taken to the hospital before lodging any statement."

Spokesperson for the police in Ondo, Tee-Leo Ikoro, said he was yet to be briefed about the incident when contacted by SaharaReporters.

Ikoro however, promised to follow up the case and ensure that it was properly investigated.