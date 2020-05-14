Suspected Herdsmen Attack Motorcyclist, Steal Bike In Ondo

He disclosed that the hoodlums dispossessed him of his motorcycle during the attack.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 14, 2020

Daniel James, a commercial motorcycle rider otherwise known as "Okada", has been attacked by armed hoodlums suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in Ondo State.

James was attacked along Imafon Road, in Akure North Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday in the course of carrying out his job.

The 24-year-old motorcycle rider was rushed to the Police Clinic in Akure, the state capital, after the attack and is currently receiving treatment.

Speaking with SaharaReporters on Thursday, James said he was injured with a long stick and cutlass by his attackers, who left him for the dead. 

He disclosed that the hoodlums dispossessed him of his motorcycle during the attack.

James said, "I took a passenger around the NEPA Junction to the Appeal Court and immediately I drop the passenger, on my way back, I saw two men who flagged me down to take them to Imafon.

"I agreed and charged them the sum of N150 but they pleaded that I should collect N140 from them for the journey and I agreed.

"By the time we got to their destination and I demanded my money, they immediately attacked me with a heavy stick on my head and cutlass.”

James, who had a deep cut on his head, further noted that he was dragged into the bush by his attackers, who inflicted more wounds on him.

He added, "By the time I became conscious and crawled back to the main road, I shouted for help and some motorcyclist came to my rescue.

"They took me to the police station in Ala quarters but the officers on duty said I should be taken to the hospital before lodging any statement."

Spokesperson for the police in Ondo, Tee-Leo Ikoro, said he was yet to be briefed about the incident when contacted by SaharaReporters.

Ikoro however, promised to follow up the case and ensure that it was properly investigated.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Nigerian Lawmakers Move To Cancel Chinese Loans Over Alleged Fraudulent Terms
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, Fraudulently Collected N53m For Travel With Mistress To United States
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnappers Demand N20m To Release Army Captain, Two Others In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME FRSC Officers Allegedly Burgle Samsung Store In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
CRIME My Son Has Always Been A Christian, Says Father Of Bomber Arrested At WInners Chapel
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
CRIME 70-year-old Woman Killed By Unknown Persons In Ondo
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption New York Judge Orders 10 United States Banks To Release Documents Relating To Money Laundering Allegations Against Ex-President Jonathan, Wife
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Opinion Prof. Ibrahim Gambari And June 12: The “Un-disgraced” Collaborator By Omoyele Sowore
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Enter The President’s New Chief Of Staff By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: How Newly Appointed Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Gambari, Supported Killing of Saro-Wiwa, Others By Abacha Regime, Annulment Of June 12, 1993 Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Buhari's New Chief Of Staff Is Gambari Is More Subtle And Even More Dangerous Than Late Abba Kyari By Ambassador Dapo Fafowora
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Letter How Gambari Prematurely Retired Me And Other Yoruba Diplomats By Dapo Fafowora
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion On Gambari’s Appointment As Chief Of Staff By ‘Tope Oriola
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights UPDATE: Court Slams N10m Against DSS For Illegally Detaining Man Who Purchased SIM Card Previously Used By President Buhari’s Daughter
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Abducted Army Officer, Two Others Released In Ondo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Ibrahim Gambari: The Trails Of Treachery By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Disobedience Of Court Orders By Comptroller-General Is Unhealthy For Democracy By Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN)
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ilorin Emir Thanks Buhari For Appointing Gambari As Chief Of Staff
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad