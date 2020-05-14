Withdrawal Of E-Money’s Escort: Nigerians Accuse IGP Of Selective Probe, Seek Investigation Into Abuse Of Police Orderlies By Wealthy Nigerians

Many Nigerians have accused the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, of double standard for ordering the probe of the Chairman, Five Star Group, Emeka Okonkwo aka E-Money E-Money, over his flamboyant lifestyle and flagrant abuse of police escorts.

They are urging the IGP to also probe other rich Nigerians who abuse police escorts attached to them and not single out E-Money.

Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-Money, was interrogated and released after six hours of interrogation on Tuesday, SaharaReporters gathered.

The police have withdrawn all security operatives attached to him over alleged use of police officers for domestic works.

Many Nigerians slammed the police leadership for assigning officers to protect individuals. They maintained that citizens who need extra security should go for the service of private security outfit.

@Charlie said, “Just because a policeman is opening his car door for him, they want him down. They have to probe him. Nigeria is truly a zoo; all the politicians do this, even government workers.”

@fabulousnero said, “The bottom line is that E-money has offended somebody. This is politics. Some businessmen and women are not politicians but they personal security at their beck and call. If the Federal Government is doing well People will not need security!”

Some other persons also blamed the system for the ridicule that police officers face when deployed to protect rich Nigerians.

@ComradeEmenike said, “When you are rich and give cheerfully, police can even take over the duty of your gateman, cleaner, gardener and other menial duties even when you resist them. It's not their faults! How much are they paid? It's a system failure.”

Another twitter user @AbolajiAdeoye said, “If I'm rich enough, I can employ 10 police officers as part of my domestic workers and I'd be called chairman. It doesn't matter if the people have zero police protection, that's one of the animalistic behaviours we have normalised in the crazy space called Nigeria.”

HRM Adandiigbo said: “What do you have against E-money apart from the fact that his police guards scramble to hold his umbrella. Policemen have been known to hold umbrellas for white road workers since time immemorial, how much more E-money? Stop deploying police personal guards for civilians; it’s not only E-money.

Andy Adewale said, “The practice of assigning police officers to guard and escort private citizens and politicians needs to stop. Police should be for public protection not for private hire.”

Mazi Gburugburu said he finds it befuddling that the Police High Command would withdraw the security operatives attached to E-Money.

He said: “I think it is crazy that security personnel are attached to private citizens. It’s not only an aberration but an abuse of the noble objective of the police institution.

“I have seen policemen carry out odd errands for wives of very low ranking political office holders that contribute nothing to society but are a drain to the public purse. Who has not seen the abuse of police officers drafted to Chinese illiterates whose stock in trade is the sabotage of our economy?”