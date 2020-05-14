Yobe Records 12 More ‘Mysterious’ Deaths On Thursday

Most of them were said to have died after brief illnesses, prompting fear of community transmission of Coronavirus. Residents of the town, for the most part of today, were moving from one funeral to another, it was gathered.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 14, 2020

A resident of Nguru town in Yobe State said that at least 12 people died and were buried on Thursday under mysterious circumstances.

Most of them were said to have died after brief illnesses, prompting fear of community transmission of Coronavirus. 

Residents of the town, for the most part of today, were moving from one funeral to another, it was gathered. 

The cemetery in Nguru has been expanding in recent days as more burials are conducted daily.

Some residents of the town, who spoke with SaharaReporters, expressed concern over what they described as failure of the Yobe State Government to take concrete steps to investigate the cause of the mass deaths. 

On Tuesday, the state government admitted that at least 471 persons died in three weeks in Nguru, Potiskum and Gashua.  See Also PUBLIC HEALTH Yobe Records 741 ‘Mysterious’ Deaths In A Month 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

But based on reports coming in from these towns, those who died in the last month were more than double that figure.

The funerals of Alhaji Kabiru Danyaro and Dr Yahaya on Thursday in Nguru attracted large crowds of sympathisers.

A visit to the Federal Medical Centre, Nguru, by our correspondent on Thursday, revealed that many persons recently admitted after falling ill later died.
 

