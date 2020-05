Armed bandits are currently attacking Yankara community under Faskari Local Government Area of Kastina State.

A resident of the town, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said, “They are currently operating here in Yankara, attacking the villagers, burning houses and stealing our cattle.”

No fewer than 50 people have been reportedly killed by bandits in Kankara, Dutsinma, Musawa, Danmusa and Safana local government areas of Kastina State in the last one month.