BREAKING: Nigeria Records 288 New Cases Of Coronavirus

by SaharaReporters, New York May 15, 2020

On Friday night, Nigeria recorded 288 new cases of Coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 5445.

In a post on Twitter, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said, “288 new cases of #COVID19; 179-Lagos, 20-Kaduna, 15-Katsina, 15-Jigawa, 13-Borno, 11-Ogun, 8-Kano, 7-FCT, 4-Niger, 4-Ekiti, 3-Oyo, 3-Delta, 3-Bauchi, 2-Kwara and 1-Edo.  A woman opens her mouth for the heath worker to collect a sample for coronavirus testing. AP/Themba Hadebe

“5445 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria, discharged: 1320, deaths: 171.”

