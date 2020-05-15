BREAKING: Nigeria Records 288 New Cases Of Coronavirus

On Friday night, Nigeria recorded 288 new cases of Coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 5445.
In a post on Twitter, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said, “288 new cases of #COVID19; 179-Lagos, 20-Kaduna, 15-Katsina, 15-Jigawa, 13-Borno, 11-Ogun, 8-Kano, 7-FCT, 4-Niger, 4-Ekiti, 3-Oyo, 3-Delta, 3-Bauchi, 2-Kwara and 1-Edo.
“5445 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria, discharged: 1320, deaths: 171.”
288 new cases of #COVID19;— NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 15, 2020
179-Lagos
20-Kaduna
15-Katsina
15-Jigawa
13-Borno
11-Ogun
8-Kano
7-FCT
4-Niger
4-Ekiti
3-Oyo
3-Delta
3-Bauchi
2-Kwara
1-Edo
5445 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 1320
Deaths: 171 pic.twitter.com/WOllJ4pGlc