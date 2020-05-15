Ensure Speedy Trial, Prison Decongestion, CJN Tells Judges

Recall that the CJN had ordered the closure of courts following the outbreak of Coronavirus in Nigeria and the need to curtail its spread.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 15, 2020

Nigeria's Chief Justice, Justice Tanko Muhammad, has called on Chief Judges across the country to speed up trials and ensure the decongestion of correctional centres.

Recall that the CJN had ordered the closure of courts following the outbreak of Coronavirus in Nigeria and the need to curtail its spread.

As a result of the situation, judges were urged to embrace virtual sittings to hear cases to speed up the dispensation of verdicts and avoid unnecessary delays.

To further fast-track cases and decongestion correctional centres, the CJN in his message to the judges said, “Consider conditional or unconditional release of Awaiting Trial Persons who have spent six years or more in custody.”

Justice Tanko Muhammad

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption New York Judge Orders 10 United States Banks To Release Documents Relating To Money Laundering Allegations Against Ex-President Jonathan, Wife
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Human Rights UPDATE: Court Slams N10m Against DSS For Illegally Detaining Man Who Purchased SIM Card Previously Used By President Buhari’s Daughter
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Presidency Makes U-turn, Says Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, Will Receive Court Processes Over SIM Card Case
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Anambra Assembly Passes Bill Reducing Cost Of Burial, Duration Of Mourning
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
ACTIVISM Foundation Threatens To Sue Dangote Group Over Alleged Pollution In Kogi Communities
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Slams N10m Against DSS For Illegally Detaining Man Who Purchased SIM Card Previously Used By President Buhari’s Daughter
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption New York Judge Orders 10 United States Banks To Release Documents Relating To Money Laundering Allegations Against Ex-President Jonathan, Wife
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: How Newly Appointed Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Gambari, Supported Killing of Saro-Wiwa, Others By Abacha Regime, Annulment Of June 12, 1993 Election
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Discontent In NDDC Over Illegal Promotion Exercise For Select Staff
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Not All 15 Chinese Visitors Are Medics, Nigerian Government Not Aware Of Their Whereabouts —Health Minister
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion On Gambari’s Appointment As Chief Of Staff By ‘Tope Oriola
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Prof. Ibrahim Gambari And June 12: The “Un-disgraced” Collaborator By Omoyele Sowore
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Enter The President’s New Chief Of Staff By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 193 New Cases Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Opinion Who Is Ibrahim “Agboola” Gambari? By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Police Policemen Stealing Petrol Crush Newly Married Man To Death In Imo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Ibrahim Gambari: The Trails Of Treachery By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Gambari Will Not Solve ‘Cabal’ Problem In Presidency―Prof Jideofor
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad