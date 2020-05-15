Ensure Speedy Trial, Prison Decongestion, CJN Tells Judges

Nigeria's Chief Justice, Justice Tanko Muhammad, has called on Chief Judges across the country to speed up trials and ensure the decongestion of correctional centres.

Recall that the CJN had ordered the closure of courts following the outbreak of Coronavirus in Nigeria and the need to curtail its spread.

As a result of the situation, judges were urged to embrace virtual sittings to hear cases to speed up the dispensation of verdicts and avoid unnecessary delays.

To further fast-track cases and decongestion correctional centres, the CJN in his message to the judges said, “Consider conditional or unconditional release of Awaiting Trial Persons who have spent six years or more in custody.”

