Gambari Will Not Solve ‘Cabal’ Problem In Presidency―Prof Jideofor

A Professor of Political Science and International Relations at Nasarawa State University, Jideofor Adibe, has said that newly appointed chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari will not solve the problem of cabals within the presidency.

Adibe also advised Nigerians not to expect too much from the newly appointed Chief of Staff to President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

He spoke in an interview with Channels Television monitored by SaharaReporters.

Adibe said since Gambari would only serve in an advisory role, he would not rule over others as an emperor nor has the capacity to wield much influence.

He said, “Professor Gambari is not going to solve the problem of cabals in government. In political science, we have what we call the iron law of oligarchy, that any organisation, no matter how democratic they may have started, precisely because authorities would have to be delegated, there would be competition in various centres of power to capture access or to exercise disproportionate influence.

“We should be careful not to expect too much from him. The President has a team of economic advisers; so his job is only to advise.”

“So, a small clique will always become triumphant, which means that anytime you talk about government, you talk about the struggle for state capture, you talk about cabal. Everyone will be a cabal, sooner than later, he will become part of the cabal that…he would have to exercise disproportionate influence,” he said.

He added, “He looks at some of the proposals that are being presented to the president and narrow down the options. Sometimes, he doesn’t do this alone, he has his own staff. He can use consultants and then be able to advise the president.

“I think he is also in a position to tell the president the bitter truth in a nice way that the president will not feel bad about. We should disabuse our mind that the chief of staff will run the government as a king.”