JUST IN: Adamawa Discharges Eight More COVID-19 Patients

Eight more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from isolation facility in Adamawa State after testing negative for the virus twice.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Prof Abdullahi Isa, confirmed that the state had successfully discharged eight more patients.

He said, “It is true that we have discharged eight more patients from the isolation centre after they all tested negative twice for Coronavirus.

"This is in line with the protocol of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control.

"We had earlier discharged five on Monday and eight today.”

