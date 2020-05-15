JUST IN: After Public Outrage, Nigeria Immigration Service Suspends Redeployment Of Five Female Officers Who Participated In Viral Video Challenge

The agency as a way of punishment to the ladies, transferred them to different states across the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 15, 2020

 

The Nigeria Immigration Service has suspended the disciplinary redeployment of five female officers punished for participating in a viral social media video challenge in their uniforms.

The women, Priscilla Irabor, Catherine J. Bakura, Blessing Alfred Udida, Binti I. Attabor and Ockiya Eneni, had recorded themselves transforming from their uniforms to a wide range of outfits while participating in the challenge initiated by popular Nigerian musician, Falz.

Early in April, the NIS in a disciplinary memo, asked the women to explain why they should not be punished for violating the internal code of the agency.  SaharaReporters Media

But in a series of tweets on Friday, the NIS said the Comptroller General of the agency, Muhammad Babandede, had decided to suspend the deployment after his attention was drawn to the matter. See Also News Five Female Employees Of Nigeria Immigration Service Who Participated In Falz's 'Don't Rush' Challenge Punished With Redeployment To Borno, Yobe, Others 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

It reads, "The attention of the Comptroller General, Muhammad Babandede, MFR, has been drawn to some trending matters on some social media platforms regarding the deployment of some of our personnel to some formations across the country. 

"It is important to note that staff deployment remains a vital practice of regimented organisation such as ours and should be seen as such. As an agency, we maintain zero tolerance to any matters bordering on offences against discipline among members of our workforce irrespective of gender.

"We have high premium for staff development and indeed encourage personal efforts but that must be within the confines of our rules and regulations. 

"The matter involving the personnel in question is still being investigated and therefore, the Comptroller General has directed that the earlier posting order be put on hold pending the conclusion of the investigation."

 

