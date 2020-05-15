JUST IN: EFCC Hands Over Ex-Nigeria's Petroleum Minister, Diezani’s Property To Lagos Government As COVID-19 Isolation Centre

Lagos, which has the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the country, is struggling with bed spaces.

by Saharareporters, New York May 15, 2020

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has handed over a property forfeited by former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, to the Lagos Government for use as an isolation centre for COVID-19 patients.

The property consisting of six flats of three bedrooms and a boys’ quarter, was forfeited by Allison-Madueke following an order of the Federal High in 2017.


Speaking during the handover ceremony on Friday, the Zonal Head of the EFCC in Lagos, Mohammed Rabo, said the gesture was part of the agency’s support in curbing the spread of the virus.

He said, “This gesture is part of the commission’s efforts in discharging its own social responsibility towards the fight against the spread of Coronavirus.

“The commission is always committed and ready, alongside its mandate in fighting economic and financial crimes, to also render any essential service that may be required of it in the fight against the pandemic.

“Therefore, the state should not hesitate to call on the commission anytime the need for such an essential service arises."

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, commended the commission for the gesture, saying it was a welcome collaboration between the Federal Government and states.

