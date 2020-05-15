Kaduna Discharges 35 Almajiri COVID-19 Patients

El-Rufai said the kids were discharged after their successful treatment and tested negative twice for the virus.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 15, 2020

The Kaduna State Government has announced that 35 almajiris, who tested positive for Coronavirus in the state, have been discharged after recovering from the disease.

Governor Nasir el-Rufai revealed this on Thursday night on his Twitter handle.

Twitter/GovKaduna

He said, “35 more patients, all of them almajiri, have been discharged having tested negative.

“The state now has 47 active COVID-19 cases, having discharged 63 persons and recorded four fatalities.”

