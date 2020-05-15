Nigerian Government Asks Citizens In Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Thailand To Pay N297,000 For Accommodation, Feeding Before Evacuation Home

Nigerians residing in Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Thailand, who have indicated an interest in returning home on account of the Coronavirus pandemic, have been asked to pay for flight, accommodation and feeding before they can be evacuated home to Nigeria.

In separate documents by the Nigerian embassies in the three countries seen by SaharaReporters on Thursday, intending evacuees, who failed to pay, were told they would not be allowed to board the flight back home.

“All evacuees going to Nigeria henceforth are to pay for their quarantine, isolation, accommodation centre or hotels before departure and arrival in Nigeria. Nigerians evacuated from UK arrive

“In this regard, all prospective evacuees are to note the negotiated rate below.

“Accommodation N15,000 x 6 days = N240,000; feeding 3600 x 16 days = N57,600; total 18,600 x 16 days = 297,600.

“Kindly be informed that these rates were negotiated in Nigeria and the embassy has been instructed not to airlift any evacuee who fails to pay the above fee,” a document signed by Nicholas Uhomoibhi, head of chancery, Embassy of Nigeria in Thailand, read.

The same fee is applicable to those, who registered for evacuation in Saudi Arabia and Turkey according to other documents seen by SaharaReporters.

Also, those in Saudi Arabia are expected to pay personally for their flights.

They are to pay between N266,225 and N315,526, depending on the type of aircraft earmarked to bring them back to Nigeria.