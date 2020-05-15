Ondo Assembly Probes Source Of N4.3bn Secret Account, Unauthorised Spending

Further revelations concerning the fund came to the fore at plenary on Thursday when Chairman, House Committee on Public Acounts, Honourable Edamisan Ademola, reeled out the list of banks at various times that benefitted from the alleged secret transactions.

by Saharareporters, New York May 15, 2020

The Ondo State House of Assembly says it will do everything within its powers to unravel the circumstances surrounding the stashing of N4.3bn in a secret account in a third generation bank.

Further revelations concerning the fund came to the fore at plenary on Thursday when Chairman, House Committee on Public Acounts, Honourable Edamisan Ademola, reeled out the list of banks at various times that benefitted from the alleged secret transactions.

Edamisan challenged the competence of the Accountant-General for failing to produce necessary documents bearing the transactions and the accrued interest to date. 

He maintained that if the statements of financial transactions in the listed banks were not supplied as requested, the House would be forced to take necessary steps as entrenched in the constitution.

Among other details, the House sought to know the source of the fund, the date the money was lodged into the alleged secret account, the person who authorised the lodging and the accrued interest to date.

The House equally wanted to know how the money, which members claimed was not appropriated was spent.

Responding, the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Wale Akinterinwa, pledged to provide the necessary documents as requested by the House.

In his ruling, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon Oleyelogun Bamidele David, mandated the commissioner and the Accountant General to furnish the House with documents on the alleged secret transactions on Thursday 21st May, 2020.

The Finance Commissioner claimed he facilitated the recovery of the money kept in a secret account over 10 years ago.

The House has vowed to get to the root of the secret transactions in the interest of transparency and accountability, as elected representatives of the people.  See Also Sahara Reporters N4bn Discovered Inside 'Secret' Ondo Government Account, Lawmakers Demand Explanation From Executive 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Also summoned to the House plenary on Thursday were the Commissioner for Environment, Mr Funso Esan, and the Chairman of ONDIPA, Mr Boye Oyewunmi.

The House inquired from the commissioner why the impact of the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project has not been felt by the people even when the state government has paid a couterpart  fund of five hundred million naira.

Members equally requested to know the modalities adopted for the uneven allocation of the 24 NEWMAP projects among communities in the state especially the delay in the execution of the projects 

Also speaking, Sunday Olajide, Akure South Constituency ll, condemned delay in documentation for world bank projects which he noted delimit accruing benefits from such projects.

He equally advocated that all constituencies in the state must be covered by the NEWMAP projects, adding that the relevant committee of the House must be carried along as representatives of the people.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption New York Judge Orders 10 United States Banks To Release Documents Relating To Money Laundering Allegations Against Ex-President Jonathan, Wife
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: How Newly Appointed Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Gambari, Supported Killing of Saro-Wiwa, Others By Abacha Regime, Annulment Of June 12, 1993 Election
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Discontent In NDDC Over Illegal Promotion Exercise For Select Staff
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Gambari Will Not Solve ‘Cabal’ Problem In Presidency―Prof Jideofor
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Human Rights UPDATE: Court Slams N10m Against DSS For Illegally Detaining Man Who Purchased SIM Card Previously Used By President Buhari’s Daughter
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Presidency Makes U-turn, Says Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, Will Receive Court Processes Over SIM Card Case
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption New York Judge Orders 10 United States Banks To Release Documents Relating To Money Laundering Allegations Against Ex-President Jonathan, Wife
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: How Newly Appointed Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Gambari, Supported Killing of Saro-Wiwa, Others By Abacha Regime, Annulment Of June 12, 1993 Election
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Discontent In NDDC Over Illegal Promotion Exercise For Select Staff
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Not All 15 Chinese Visitors Are Medics, Nigerian Government Not Aware Of Their Whereabouts —Health Minister
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion On Gambari’s Appointment As Chief Of Staff By ‘Tope Oriola
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Prof. Ibrahim Gambari And June 12: The “Un-disgraced” Collaborator By Omoyele Sowore
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Enter The President’s New Chief Of Staff By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 193 New Cases Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Opinion Who Is Ibrahim “Agboola” Gambari? By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Police Policemen Stealing Petrol Crush Newly Married Man To Death In Imo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Ibrahim Gambari: The Trails Of Treachery By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Gambari Will Not Solve ‘Cabal’ Problem In Presidency―Prof Jideofor
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad