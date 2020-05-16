Adamawa Gets COVID-19 Testing Laboratory

This follows announcement by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control that Federal Medical Centre, Yola, now houses its 25th COVID-19 laboratory.

by Saharareporters, New York May 16, 2020

A COVID-19 testing laboratory has been established in Adamawa State, SaharaReporters can confirm.

The agency further said that it was still working on establishing others in Katsina, Kwara, Anambra and Gombe states. 

“We are pleased to announce the inclusion of the 25th lab to the national #COVID19 laboratory network: Federal Medical Centre, Yola, Adamawa.

“In progress: Katsina, Kwara, Anambra and Gombe,” the NCDC said.

Saharareporters, New York

