COVID-19: Lagos Discharges 67 Persons As Another Pregnant Patient Delivers Baby In Isolation Centre

Sixty-seven more persons, who had been battling with Coronavirus in Lagos State have been discharged.

This is just as the state government announced the delivery of a baby boy by a pregnant patient in its isolation centre.

The baby was delivered through caesarean section at the Gbagada Isolation Centre on Saturday.

Announcing the delivery of the child, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the feat was another validation of government's position that it would stamp out Coronavirus from the state.

He said, “I bring you great news from our isolation facilities. Today, a pregnant COVID-19 patient was delivered of a baby boy through caeserian section at the Gbagada Isolation Centre. Both mother and baby are doing well.

"Today's achievement is a pointer that our strategies in Lagos State are working and yielding the desired results. It is also a sign of victory and motivation for us as we push ahead in the battle against the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Also, 67 fully recovered COVID-19 patients; 22 females and 45 males including three foreign nationals -- two Indians and a Chinese, were discharged to join the society.

"The patients; 24 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 22 from Onikan, 11 from Agidingbi, two from Lekki and eight from Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centres, were discharged having tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.”

The governor said with the latest development, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from isolation facilities in Lagos stands at 608.

