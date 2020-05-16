COVID-19: Lagos Discharges 67 Persons As Another Pregnant Patient Delivers Baby In Isolation Centre

The baby was delivered through caesarean section at the Gbagada Isolation Centre on Saturday.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 16, 2020

Sixty-seven more persons, who had been battling with Coronavirus in Lagos State have been discharged.

This is just as the state government announced the delivery of a baby boy by a pregnant patient in its isolation centre.

The baby was delivered through caesarean section at the Gbagada Isolation Centre on Saturday. 

Announcing the delivery of the child, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the feat was another validation of government's position that it would stamp out Coronavirus from the state.

He said, “I bring you great news from our isolation facilities. Today, a pregnant COVID-19 patient was delivered of a baby boy through caeserian section at the Gbagada Isolation Centre. Both mother and baby are doing well.

"Today's achievement is a pointer that our strategies in Lagos State are working and yielding the desired results. It is also a sign of victory and motivation for us as we push ahead in the battle against the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Also, 67 fully recovered COVID-19 patients; 22 females and 45 males including three foreign nationals -- two Indians and a Chinese, were discharged to join the society.

"The patients; 24 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 22 from Onikan, 11 from Agidingbi, two from Lekki and eight from Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centres, were discharged having tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.”

The governor said with the latest development, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from isolation facilities in Lagos stands at 608.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH President Of Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Not All 15 Chinese Visitors Are Medics, Nigerian Government Not Aware Of Their Whereabouts —Health Minister
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Receives Madagascan COVID-19 Herbal Drug Samples From Guinea Bissau’s President
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#COVID-19: A Nigerian-Uk Woman Complains Of Being Traumatized For 43 Days In Isolation Center
PUBLIC HEALTH Release Me In Seven Days Or I Sue You, Benue COVID-19 Index Case Tells NCDC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 288 New Cases Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Fear God, Coronavirus Is Not A Joke, Says Emir Of Daura After Recovery From Virus
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption New York Judge Orders 10 United States Banks To Release Documents Relating To Money Laundering Allegations Against Ex-President Jonathan, Wife
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Corruption Discontent In NDDC Over Illegal Promotion Exercise For Select Staff
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: How Newly Appointed Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Gambari, Supported Killing of Saro-Wiwa, Others By Abacha Regime, Annulment Of June 12, 1993 Election
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Police Policemen Stealing Petrol Crush Newly Married Man To Death In Imo
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
News JUST IN: After Public Outrage, Nigeria Immigration Service Suspends Redeployment Of Five Female Officers Who Participated In Viral Video Challenge
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH President Of Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Not All 15 Chinese Visitors Are Medics, Nigerian Government Not Aware Of Their Whereabouts —Health Minister
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Receives Madagascan COVID-19 Herbal Drug Samples From Guinea Bissau’s President
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#COVID-19: A Nigerian-Uk Woman Complains Of Being Traumatized For 43 Days In Isolation Center
PUBLIC HEALTH Release Me In Seven Days Or I Sue You, Benue COVID-19 Index Case Tells NCDC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Dear Femi Adesina, Learn From Yesterday’s Spokesmen By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion My Ibrahim Agboola Gambari Story By Babafemi A. Badejo, Ph.D
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion The Ibrahim Gambari I Know By Festus Ogun
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad