Driver, Two Policemen Attached To Ex-Borno Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff, Test Positive For COVID-19

A driver and two policemen attached to a former governor of Borno State, Ali Modu Sheriff, have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a source, the three might have contracted the virus during the funeral of Sheriff's late father, Galadima Modu Sheriff.

SaharaReporters had on May 3 exclusively reported how the former governor tricked health officials in Maiduguri, Borno State, and fled to Abuja to avoid COVID-19 test despite close contact with infected persons.

“It was after the report was everywhere that he (Sheriff) finally agreed to make himself available for test.

"Prominent people called him to express their disappointment in him.

“So he was forced to invite NCDC officials and they came to test him on May 8. So also were members of his family and all his staff.

“The result all came negative except that of two policemen attached to him and their driver who tested positive for the virus,” the source said.

The source added the trio have been moved to an isolation centre in Abuja.

