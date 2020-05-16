Twenty Eight More COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Bauchi

Some 28 patients have recovered from Coronavirus infection in Bauchi State discharged from isolation facilities.

Giving the update on Saturday, the Situation Room Update of the COVID-19 Emergency Operation Centre of the state's Ministry of Health said the patients tested negative to COVID-19 twice.

This brings the total number of patients discharged in the state to 69.

The update showed that the total number of confirmed cases had increased to 212 while the active cases in the state dropped down to 140.

The number of death from the virus remains three.

