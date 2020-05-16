Twenty Eight More COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Bauchi

Giving the update on Saturday, the Situation Room Update of the COVID-19 Emergency Operation Centre of the state's Ministry of Health said the patients tested negative to COVID-19 twice.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 16, 2020

Some 28 patients have recovered from Coronavirus infection in Bauchi State discharged from isolation facilities.

Giving the update on Saturday, the Situation Room Update of the COVID-19 Emergency Operation Centre of the state's Ministry of Health said the patients tested negative to COVID-19 twice.

This brings the total number of patients discharged in the state to 69.

 

The update showed that the total number of confirmed cases had increased to 212 while the active cases in the state dropped down to 140.

The number of death from the virus remains three.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH President Of Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Not All 15 Chinese Visitors Are Medics, Nigerian Government Not Aware Of Their Whereabouts —Health Minister
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Receives Madagascan COVID-19 Herbal Drug Samples From Guinea Bissau’s President
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#COVID-19: A Nigerian-Uk Woman Complains Of Being Traumatized For 43 Days In Isolation Center
PUBLIC HEALTH Release Me In Seven Days Or I Sue You, Benue COVID-19 Index Case Tells NCDC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 288 New Cases Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Fear God, Coronavirus Is Not A Joke, Says Emir Of Daura After Recovery From Virus
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption New York Judge Orders 10 United States Banks To Release Documents Relating To Money Laundering Allegations Against Ex-President Jonathan, Wife
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Corruption Discontent In NDDC Over Illegal Promotion Exercise For Select Staff
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: How Newly Appointed Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Gambari, Supported Killing of Saro-Wiwa, Others By Abacha Regime, Annulment Of June 12, 1993 Election
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Police Policemen Stealing Petrol Crush Newly Married Man To Death In Imo
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
News JUST IN: After Public Outrage, Nigeria Immigration Service Suspends Redeployment Of Five Female Officers Who Participated In Viral Video Challenge
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH President Of Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Not All 15 Chinese Visitors Are Medics, Nigerian Government Not Aware Of Their Whereabouts —Health Minister
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Receives Madagascan COVID-19 Herbal Drug Samples From Guinea Bissau’s President
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#COVID-19: A Nigerian-Uk Woman Complains Of Being Traumatized For 43 Days In Isolation Center
PUBLIC HEALTH Release Me In Seven Days Or I Sue You, Benue COVID-19 Index Case Tells NCDC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Dear Femi Adesina, Learn From Yesterday’s Spokesmen By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion My Ibrahim Agboola Gambari Story By Babafemi A. Badejo, Ph.D
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion The Ibrahim Gambari I Know By Festus Ogun
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad