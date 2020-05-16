Twenty Four Health Workers Test Positive For COVID-19 In Bauchi

Twenty-four health workers have tested positive for Coronavirus in Bauchi State.

Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, made this known on Saturday.

Mohammed however, said no death had been recorded among the affected medical workers.

He revealed that 17 of them were from Azare, the headquarters of Katagum Local Government Area of the state, while seven were from Bauchi Local Government Area.

He added that all necessary Personal Protective Equipment had been provided for the frontline healthcare workers in the state.

He said, “Here in Bauchi, we are really very concerned about this infection that is affecting our healthcare workers so that they will not be discouraged or demoralised.”

He however, advised the health workers to be very careful and ensure that they properly used their PPE at all times.