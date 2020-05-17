23 More COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, has said that 23 COVID-19 patients in the nation’s capital have been discharged after recovering from the disease.

Bello announced the recoveries on Twitter, adding that 11 patients were discharged on Saturday and additional 12 on Sunday morning.

He said, “I am happy to announce the successful treatment and discharge of 11 #COVID19 patients from the Isolation and Treatment Centre in Abuja. The total number of discharged in the FCT is now 89.

“I urge everyone to follow the laid down guidelines in order to stay safe.

“Additional 12 #COVID19 patients were also discharged from the Isolation and Treatment Centre in the FCT, bringing the total number of discharged patients to 101.

“We are working hard to ensure we flatten the curve.”