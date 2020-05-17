BREAKING: Nigeria Confirms 388 New Cases Of COVID-19

"177 in Lagos, 64 in Kano, 21 in FCT, 16 in Rivers, 14 in Plateau, 11 in Oyo, nine in Katsina, four in Jigawa, four in Kaduna, three in Abia, three in Bauchi, three in Borno, two in Gombe, two in Akwa Ibom, two in Delta, one in Ondo, one in Kebbi and one in Sokoto."

by SaharaReporters, New York May 17, 2020

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Sunday night announced the discovery of 388 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 5959.

NCDC made the announcement through its Twitter handle, saying, “338 new cases of #COVID19; 177 in Lagos, 64 in Kano, 21 in FCT, 16 in Rivers, 14 in Plateau, 11 in Oyo, nine in Katsina, four in Jigawa, four in Kaduna, three in Abia, three in Bauchi, three in Borno, two in Gombe, two in Akwa Ibom, two in Delta, one in Ondo, one in Kebbi and one in Sokoto. SaharaReporters Media

“5959 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria, discharged: 1594, deaths: 182.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics How Importation Of 15 Chinese Nationals To 'Help' Coronavirus Fight Exposed Nigerian Government’s Insincerity
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Impounds UK Aircraft Conducting Commercial Flights
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Dokpesi Asks AIT, Raypower To Pull Down Comment On COVID-19, Son Expresses Disappointment, Vows Not To Grant Interview To Both Media Houses Again
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Christianity COVID-19: Abuja Pastors Conceal Identities, Deny Members Before Enforcement Team During Church Service
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari To Address Nigerians On Monday As First Phase Of Gradual Easing Of COVID-19 Lockdown Ends
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Madagascar Records First COVID-19 Death
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics How Importation Of 15 Chinese Nationals To 'Help' Coronavirus Fight Exposed Nigerian Government’s Insincerity
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Impounds UK Aircraft Conducting Commercial Flights
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Dokpesi Asks AIT, Raypower To Pull Down Comment On COVID-19, Son Expresses Disappointment, Vows Not To Grant Interview To Both Media Houses Again
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Gambari: The Slap Next Time By Femi Adesina
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Real Reason United States Government Told United Nations To Dismiss President Buhari’s New Chief Of Staff, Gambari, As Envoy To Myanmar In 2008
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity COVID-19: Abuja Pastors Conceal Identities, Deny Members Before Enforcement Team During Church Service
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nwakaudu, Media Aide To Rivers State Governor, Wike, Is Dead
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari To Address Nigerians On Monday As First Phase Of Gradual Easing Of COVID-19 Lockdown Ends
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News No NYSC Mobilisation Soon, Says Director-General, Shuaibu
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insurgency Hold Northern Governors, Elites Responsible For Resurgence Of Insecurity In North –Shehu Sani
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Police Policemen Stealing Petrol Crush Newly Married Man To Death In Imo
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: How Newly Appointed Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Gambari, Supported Killing of Saro-Wiwa, Others By Abacha Regime, Annulment Of June 12, 1993 Election
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad