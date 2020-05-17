BREAKING: Nigeria Confirms 388 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Sunday night announced the discovery of 388 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 5959.

NCDC made the announcement through its Twitter handle, saying, “338 new cases of #COVID19; 177 in Lagos, 64 in Kano, 21 in FCT, 16 in Rivers, 14 in Plateau, 11 in Oyo, nine in Katsina, four in Jigawa, four in Kaduna, three in Abia, three in Bauchi, three in Borno, two in Gombe, two in Akwa Ibom, two in Delta, one in Ondo, one in Kebbi and one in Sokoto.

“5959 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria, discharged: 1594, deaths: 182.”