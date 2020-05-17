BREAKING: Nigeria Impounds UK Aircraft Conducting Commercial Flights

Nigeria has impounded an aircraft belonging to Flair Aviation, a United Kingdom company, after it was discovered to be conducting commercial flights to the country despite a ban on all flight operations due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The company, according to Nigeria's Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had been granted a waiver to carry out humanitarian operations but instead carried out commercial flights.

Sirika vowed that the company would face the full penalty of their actions.

In a tweet he said, "COVID-19. Flair Aviation, a UK company, was given approval for humanitarian operations but regrettably we caught them conducting commercial flights. This is callous!

“The craft is impounded, crew being interrogated. There shall be maximum penalty. Wrong time to try our resolve!"