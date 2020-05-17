BREAKING: Nigeria Impounds UK Aircraft Conducting Commercial Flights

The company, according to Nigeria's Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had been granted a waiver to carry out humanitarian operations but instead carried out commercial flights.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 17, 2020

Nigeria has impounded an aircraft belonging to Flair Aviation, a United Kingdom company, after it was discovered to be conducting commercial flights to the country despite a ban on all flight operations due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The company, according to Nigeria's Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had been granted a waiver to carry out humanitarian operations but instead carried out commercial flights.

Sirika vowed that the company would face the full penalty of their actions. 

In a tweet he said, "COVID-19. Flair Aviation, a UK company, was given approval for humanitarian operations but regrettably we caught them conducting commercial flights. This is callous!

“The craft is impounded, crew being interrogated. There shall be maximum penalty. Wrong time to try our resolve!"

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Oyo Confirms 31 New Cases Of COVID-19
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH President Of Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Fear God, Coronavirus Is Not A Joke, Says Emir Of Daura After Recovery From Virus
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Not All 15 Chinese Visitors Are Medics, Nigerian Government Not Aware Of Their Whereabouts —Health Minister
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Three Returnees From Dubai Test Positive For Coronavirus In Lagos
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#COVID-19: A Nigerian-Uk Woman Complains Of Being Traumatized For 43 Days In Isolation Center
PUBLIC HEALTH Release Me In Seven Days Or I Sue You, Benue COVID-19 Index Case Tells NCDC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics FLASHBACK: How Newly Appointed Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Gambari, Supported Killing of Saro-Wiwa, Others By Abacha Regime, Annulment Of June 12, 1993 Election
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Corruption Discontent In NDDC Over Illegal Promotion Exercise For Select Staff
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption New York Judge Orders 10 United States Banks To Release Documents Relating To Money Laundering Allegations Against Ex-President Jonathan, Wife
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Police Policemen Stealing Petrol Crush Newly Married Man To Death In Imo
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Opinion Propaganda Made And Un-made Saraki By Abdulrazaq Hamzat
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International Chinese Ambassador To Israel Found Dead In Tel Aviv Home
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Oyo Confirms 31 New Cases Of COVID-19
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion It’s A Lie: Igboland Is Not Landlocked By Aloy Ejimakor
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH President Of Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Fear God, Coronavirus Is Not A Joke, Says Emir Of Daura After Recovery From Virus
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Not All 15 Chinese Visitors Are Medics, Nigerian Government Not Aware Of Their Whereabouts —Health Minister
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Group Accuses President Buhari Of Nepotism, Breach Of Federal Character In Composition Of Police Trust Fund Board
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad