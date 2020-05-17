COVID-19: HURIDAC Calls For Probe Of Human Rights Violations In West Africa

The center disclosed this during the launch of a report on the human rights perspective of COVID-19 pandemic in West Africa.

by Saharareporters, New York May 17, 2020


The Human Rights Advancement Development and Advocacy Centre has called for investigation of all human rights abuses recorded during the management of COVID-19 in West Africa.

The center disclosed this during the launch of a report on the human rights perspective of COVID-19 pandemic in West Africa.

Executive Director of the center, Ayodele Ameen, said the report would help in developing models capable of protecting the rights of citizens.

Ameen stressed that the report was aimed at providing a template that would stop the violations of human rights that may take place when the pandemic is over. 

He added that the center carried out an independent assessment on the governments responses in the management of the crisis.

Ameen said, "The report contains detailed analysis of the human rights framework within the context of management of COVID-19 pandemic through the medium of emergency powers and rights limitations; government obligations under international human rights laws.

"The report stated that permissible grounds for curtailment of human rights must not include non-derogable rights; it however delves into human rights and security under the COVID-19 pandemic, raising question on absolutism of human right by looking at permissible grounds." 

The group called on citizens to adapt to the new lifestyle brought about by the virus and to avoid spreading fake news, adding that this can kill faster than Coronavirus itself.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH President Of Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Fear God, Coronavirus Is Not A Joke, Says Emir Of Daura After Recovery From Virus
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Not All 15 Chinese Visitors Are Medics, Nigerian Government Not Aware Of Their Whereabouts —Health Minister
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Oyo Confirms 31 New Cases Of COVID-19
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
#COVID-19: A Nigerian-Uk Woman Complains Of Being Traumatized For 43 Days In Isolation Center
PUBLIC HEALTH Release Me In Seven Days Or I Sue You, Benue COVID-19 Index Case Tells NCDC
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Three Returnees From Dubai Test Positive For Coronavirus In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption New York Judge Orders 10 United States Banks To Release Documents Relating To Money Laundering Allegations Against Ex-President Jonathan, Wife
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Corruption Discontent In NDDC Over Illegal Promotion Exercise For Select Staff
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: How Newly Appointed Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Gambari, Supported Killing of Saro-Wiwa, Others By Abacha Regime, Annulment Of June 12, 1993 Election
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Police Policemen Stealing Petrol Crush Newly Married Man To Death In Imo
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH President Of Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Fear God, Coronavirus Is Not A Joke, Says Emir Of Daura After Recovery From Virus
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Group Accuses President Buhari Of Nepotism, Breach Of Federal Character In Composition Of Police Trust Fund Board
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Not All 15 Chinese Visitors Are Medics, Nigerian Government Not Aware Of Their Whereabouts —Health Minister
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Oyo Confirms 31 New Cases Of COVID-19
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News JUST IN: After Public Outrage, Nigeria Immigration Service Suspends Redeployment Of Five Female Officers Who Participated In Viral Video Challenge
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#COVID-19: A Nigerian-Uk Woman Complains Of Being Traumatized For 43 Days In Isolation Center
PUBLIC HEALTH Release Me In Seven Days Or I Sue You, Benue COVID-19 Index Case Tells NCDC
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Opinion Propaganda Made And Un-made Saraki By Abdulrazaq Hamzat
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad