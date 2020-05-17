Kano Records Two More COVID-19 Deaths

“Update as at 11:55pm 16th May, 2020 @KanostateNg records additional two ‪#COVID19KN deaths and two patients were discharged from the isolation facilities.”

by Saharareporters, New York May 17, 2020

Two patients have died from Coronavirus related complications in Kano State.

The state's Ministry of Health made this known via its verified Twitter handle.

It said, “Update as at 11:55pm 16th May, 2020 @KanostateNg records additional two ‪#COVID19KN deaths and two patients were discharged from the isolation facilities.

 

“Total discharged now 93, no positive case reported today.”

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Saturday announced 176 new infections across the country with Kano having no new case yet.

