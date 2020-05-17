Lagos AAC Calls For Prosecution Of State’s Assembly Speaker, Obasa, Over Stealing Of Public Funds

The Lagos State chapter of the African Action Congress has called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly.

AAC made this call while reacting to SaharaReporters investigative reports exposing the fraudulent and corrupt activities of the Lagos Speaker.

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Elias Ozikpu, the party on Sunday said Obasa and other politicians had turned the state’s wealth into Automated Teller Machines they could withdraw money from whenever they wanted.

The statement reads, “In a series of investigative reporting, the website painstakingly exposed how Mr Obasa, taking advantage of his office as the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, turned into a Father Christmas as he inundates himself and members of his family with financial gifts at the expense of Lagosians. Lagos Assembly Speaker Mudashiru Obasa

“Being a fraudulent regime itself, the Lagos State Government under Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the anti-graft agencies have decided to look the other way as Mr Obasa continues to preside over the state Assembly. What we have deduced from the sustained silence so far is that a criminal cannot be arrested by members of his gang.

“The same House of Assembly never deemed it fit to approve palliatives for Lagosians despite the mass hunger and hardships ravaging the state. Even when there was mass insecurity; Speaker Obasa and members of the government cruised around in bullet-proof jeeps. Education; healthcare, and other social infrastructures have disappeared into oblivion.

“On a daily basis in Lagos, citizens are arbitrarily arrested, subjected to severe torture and subsequently dumped in prison without trial, whilst the grand thieves are running the affairs of the state.

“This same rogues also have a cartel of land grabbers who uses state machinery to steal lands of individuals and communities through illegal demolitions. When people protest; the Obasa-led Assembly lie openly about building mega city through a Bourdillion-carved Lagos master plan. Lagosians are in deep pains; but Obasa and co has turned the state wealth into casual ATM machines.

“Consequently, the Lagos chapter of the African Action Congress urges Lagosians to rise in their numbers and demand the immediate arrest and prosecution of the incumbent Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, for his numerous financial crimes against the people of Lagos.”