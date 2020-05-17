Lagos Government House Workers Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 Now Recovered, Says Governor Sanwo-Olu

About 10 members of staff at the Lagos State Government House, Marina, who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this known during media briefing.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, had in a tweet on May 7 announced that 10 persons at the Government House tested positive for the virus.

But speaking at the news conference on Sunday, the governor said the workers recovered after receiving treatment at the state’s isolation centre.

He said, “They are back here if I must say to you. They’ve been there, and they’ve been treated and they’ve done well and they’re back at their duty posts and I’m indeed happy that all of them are back working with me and I’m excited about that.”

Sanwo-Olu further disclosed that government was reviewing the phased lockdown relaxation for more businesses to open.