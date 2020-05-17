Lagos Government Quarantines 39 Nigerian Returnees From Ghana

The Lagos State Government has paid for and quarantined 39 people, who recently came into the country from Ghana.

The 14-day quarantine was announced by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission in a series of tweets on Sunday.

It reads, "39 evacuees from Ghana with about 12 evacuees from other West African countries are now in Badagry, Lagos.

"They have begun their 14-day compulsory isolation. All the 14-day quarantine expenses paid for by the Lagos State Government under the leadership of Governor @jidesanwoolu.

"39 returnees who came from Ghana were brought in two luxurious buses with registration numbers, Lagos LSD 614 YR and KTU 833XY.

"They arrived at about 3:30am from Ghana and other African nations and are currently on 14-day quarantine paid for by Governor @jidesanwoolu in Badagry."