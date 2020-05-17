Lagos Government Quarantines 39 Nigerian Returnees From Ghana

"39 evacuees from Ghana with about 12 evacuees from other West African countries are now in Badagry, Lagos."

by SaharaReporters, New York May 17, 2020

The Lagos State Government has paid for and quarantined 39 people, who recently came into the country from Ghana.

The 14-day quarantine was announced by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission in a series of tweets on Sunday.

It reads, "39 evacuees from Ghana with about 12 evacuees from other West African countries are now in Badagry, Lagos. 

"They have begun their 14-day compulsory isolation. All the 14-day quarantine expenses paid for by the Lagos State Government under the leadership of Governor @jidesanwoolu.

"39 returnees who came from Ghana were brought in two luxurious buses with registration numbers, Lagos LSD 614 YR and KTU 833XY.

"They arrived at about 3:30am from Ghana and other African nations and are currently on 14-day quarantine paid for by Governor @jidesanwoolu in Badagry."

 

