Madagascar Records First COVID-19 Death

Madagascar has recorded its first Coronavirus death.

The deceased, according to the country’s national COVID-19 task force spokesman, Hanta Danielle, was a 57-year-old medical worker, who suffered from diabetes and high blood pressure.

He was said to have died on Saturday night.

Madagascar has reported 304 cases and has hit the headlines over a home-grown herbal concoction that President Andry Rajoelina claims can cure people infected with the virus.

Several African countries including Nigeria have ordered or expressed interest in the purported remedy, which is known as COVID-Organics.