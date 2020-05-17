Ondo Records Fresh Case Of Coronavirus

by Saharareporters, New York May 17, 2020

Ondo State has recorded a new case of Coronavirus.

The fresh case brought the total number of confirmed cases of the virus in the state to 20.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Wahab Adegbenro, confirmed the development to SaharaReporters on Sunday.  Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

He said the new case involved a woman, who visited one of the private hospitals in Akure, the state capital, for treatment but suddenly began to show symptoms of the virus. 
According to Adegbenro, the hospital immediately reached out to the COVID-19 response team while the health workers came to take the blood sample of the woman before taking her to an isolation centre.

He said, "The contact tracing had commenced just to reduce the spread of the disease in Oke Aro community where the facility was situated."
 

