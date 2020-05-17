Three Returnees From Dubai Test Positive For Coronavirus In Lagos

Commissioner for Health in Lagos, Prof Akin Abayomi, has announced that three out of the persons recently evacuated to Nigeria from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, have tested positive for Coronavirus in Lagos.

In a post on his Twitter handle on Sunday, Abayomi said, “Three of the returnees recently evacuated from Dubai have tested positive for #COVID-19 infection following #COVID19 test conducted on them.

“Those affected have been admitted to Lagos #COVID19 care centre for appropriate treatment protocols.”

Coronavirus testing centre