Victims Of Katsina Bandits Attack Take Refuge In Abandoned Buildings, Beg For Food

The bandits, who raided villages and reduced them to ashes, have continued to operate unchecked by government.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 17, 2020

Nigerians displaced by the incessant attacks by armed bandits in Katsina State now roam the streets in search of food, shelter and protection.

A resident familiar with the situation said, "People displaced by rampant bandits attacks across Katsina State have been seeking refuge in abandoned buildings like in Funtua town. 

"The displaced persons are desperately in need of food and parents often send children out to beg for food."

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency, over two million Nigerians are already displaced by the insurgency in the North-East with over 244,000 refugees hanging on to life in neighbouring countries of Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

See Also News Bandits Take Over Kastina Communities, Displace Over 200 Persons

