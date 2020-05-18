15 Chinese Are With Us, To Go Back Home When Commercial Flights Resume –CCECC

Speaking with journalist on Monday, Yigao said the 15 Chinese came in specifically to protect its workers in Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 18, 2020

Managing Director of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation in Nigeria, Michael Yigao, has said that the 15 Chinese workers, who arrived Nigeria in April and have been the subject of national controversy are in his care.

He said, “The team had a telecast meeting with the Minister of Health and some doctors around the country and shared their experience in China on how they’re fighting the virus and the meeting was very positive. 

“They are here with us and have continued to teach our staff how to protect themselves because protection and prevention are more important than the treatment.

“Most of the workers understand the situation now and they know the risk, so they follow the proper procedures and cooperate with their instructors.  See Also PUBLIC HEALTH Not All 15 Chinese Visitors Are Medics, Nigerian Government Not Aware Of Their Whereabouts —Health Minister 0 Comments 4 Days Ago

“Right now, commercial flight to China is not open, but when flights are open again, we’re considering the team going back to China.

“In a big country like Nigeria, it can be a bit difficult to control a pandemic because you will have to make all the people of such a large country understand that it is serious and real thing.

“I think Nigeria is taking this very seriously and you can see it in the implementation of the lockdown and the suspension of international flights e.t.c."


 

SaharaReporters, New York

